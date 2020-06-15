An unprecedented firing by Nepal Armed Police Force on Indians took place on Friday, in which one Indian died.

India has taken up with Nepal Government, the June 12 killing of an Indian citizen by Nepalese border guard forces at the international border near Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, sources said. “India has taken up the matter with Nepal Government of the killing of an Indian citizen at Indo-Nepal border,” the sources said.

An unprecedented incident of firing on Indians by Nepal Armed Police Force took place on Friday morning , in which one Indian died. “A total of three persons have suffered injuries. Another person named Vikesh Yadav succumbed to his injuries. Two others who were injured have been identified as Umesh Ram and Uday Thakur,” Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which patrols the India-Nepal border, had told ANI.

The firing incident comes amid tension between India and Nepal after Kathmandu recently passed an amendment to include in the constitution a new map which showed Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as part of its territory. New Delhi has said that the updated map is “not based on historical facts and evidence”.

India termed the claims by Nepal as artificial enlargement not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable.

