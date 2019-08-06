Nerkonda Paarvai: Boney Kapoor completed his wife Sridevi's wish and made production debut in Tamil cinema. Producer Boney Kapoor brings out his emotion on the release of Nerkonda Paarvai in Singapore.

Nerkonda Paarvai: Boney Kapoor made his production debut in Tamil cinema to fulfill the last wish of his late wife actress Sridevi. His wife Sridevi wished to make a film with Tamil cinema’s Tala Ajith Kapoor, today Sridevi’s wish was completed by Boney Kapoor. The film has screened in Singapore, while screening of the film, Boney Kapoor became emotional and remembered his wife Sridevi.

He Tweeted that, he feels blessed for the Premiere Show of his Tamil production debut Nerkonda Paarvai, will begin in Singapore. He has tried to accomplish his wife late Sridevi Kapoor’s dream. He added his gracious regards towards Ajith Kumar, H Vinoth, entire cast & technicians for their constant support. He also mentioned that he will always adore this precious day.

Nerkonda Paarvai is the remake of Bollywood film Pink under the production of Boney Kapoor. The film is directed by H Vinoth and is being released on August 8 in India. Tamil cinema’s Thala Ajith Kumar is starring in the film opposite to Bollywood sensation Vidya Balan. Although Vidya Balan has a cameo appearance in the film.

The film is a thriller drama that is based on social criticism. Music is given by the music director Yuvan Shankar Raja. Apart from that boney Kapoor produced several Bollywood films like Mom in 2017, wanted in 2009, Mr. India in 1987, Tevar in 20115, No Entry, and Run in 2004.

Bollywood actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor spend 22 years of married life together after the demise of Sridevi boney started feeling alone but he immerged all his love into the film Nerkonda Paarvai so that her wife’s dream come true.

