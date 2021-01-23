Netaji’s birth anniversary to be celebrated as ‘Parakram Divas’ from now’: PM Modi in Kolkata

- Advertisement -

Today marks the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the government has decided to observe January 23 as “Parakram Diwas” to commemorate his birth anniversary. The Prime Minister also paid tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and said, “The entire country is celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, today. The country has decided to celebrate this day as ‘Prakram Diwas’. His life gives us inspiration even today”.

PM Modi has arrived in West Bengal to address “Parakram Diwas” celebrations in Kolkata on Netaji’s birth anniversary. After his arrival, Modi visited Netaji Bhavan in Kolkata and interacted with artists and delegates at 3:30 pm at the National Library in Kolkata. He then greeted people at Victoria Memorial Hall and CM Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present.

PM Modi said, “The country has decided that from now we will celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary (January 23) as ‘Parakram Divas'”. He also said, “Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose used to count poverty, illiteracy, disease, among the biggest problems in the country. These problems can be solved if society comes together to solve them”. Modi said, “From LAC to LOC, the world is witnessing the powerful avatar of India that was once envisioned by Netaji. India today is giving a befitting reply wherever attempts are made to challenge its sovereignty. Netaji’s life, work and decisions are an inspiration for all of us. Nothing was impossible for a person with such steely resolve.”

Prior to his address, CM Mamata Banerjee was invited to speak but ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans were chanted by the crowd. She said, “I think Govt’s program should have dignity. This is not a political program. It doesn’t suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won’t speak anything.”

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee also held a massive rally in the city to mark Netaji’s 124th birth anniversary year. Banerjee led a 6-km march in Kolkata, from Shyambazar in the north to Red Road in the heart of the city. Earlier this month, Bengal CM also said, “I request people from all sections of society and Indians who live abroad to blow a conch shell or do something similar at 12.15 pm, the time of Netaji’s birth, on January 23. I request Indian missions across the globe to do it as well”.

The optics of both events are significant as election to the Bengal assembly is just months away. Banerjee’s march in Kolkata, that began this afternoon is a show of strength and an effort to showcase the Trinamool Congress’s efforts to portray itself as a party of Bengal, while it terms the BJP leaders who fly in as “outsiders”.

