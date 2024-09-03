Netflix’s ‘IC 814’ Series Faces Scrutiny From Centre Over Portrayal Issues

Facing intense scrutiny, Netflix has committed to aligning its content with national sentiments and historical accuracy after criticism over its depiction of the IC-814 hijacking.

Amid mounting backlash, Netflix has pledged to align its future content with national sentiments and historical accuracy, addressing criticism over its portrayal of the IC-814 hijacking.

This commitment was made by Monika Shergill, the content head of Netflix India, during a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday.

Government Raises Concerns Over IC-814 Portrayal

The controversy centers on Netflix’s series IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack, which dramatizes the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814 by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Harkat-ul-Mujahideen.

The series has faced criticism for its portrayal of the hijackers and negotiators. Government officials questioned why the series did not include captions or explicit identification for the hijackers and why the hijackers were depicted as “firm and sensitive” while the negotiators appeared “weak and confused.”

The series has been further criticized for using the code names ‘Bhola’ and ‘Shankar’ for two of the hijackers, names that, according to a 2000 Home Ministry statement, were indeed used by the terrorists.

Public and Government Reaction

The portrayal has sparked outrage on social media, with hashtags such as #BoycottNetflix, #BoycottBollywood, and #IC814 trending. Critics argue that the series humanizes the terrorists, distorting historical facts and hurting national sentiments.

The government has emphasized that while it supports creative freedom, it cannot condone content that distorts facts or undermines national sentiment.

“We have been supporting content and content creators, but facts cannot be distorted. Under creativity, sentiments cannot be hurt,” the government stated, underscoring the seriousness with which it is addressing the issue.

MUST READ: Go Back, Go Back’ Slogans Raised Against Abhijit Gangopadhyay On The Streets Of Kolkata Amid Protest

Criticisms and Accusations

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya has accused the series director, Anubhav Sinha, of “whitewashing” the crimes of Pakistani terrorists by attributing them Hindu names. Malviya criticized the series for allegedly legitimizing the terrorists’ actions and misleading viewers into thinking that Hindus were behind the hijacking.

“Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha legitimised their criminal intent by furthering their non-Muslim names. Decades later, people will think Hindus hijacked IC-814,” Malviya tweeted.

The hijackers of IC-814 were dreaded terrorists, who acquired aliases to hide their Muslim identities. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, legitimised their criminal intent, by furthering their non-Muslim names. Result? Decades later, people will think Hindus hijacked IC-814. Left’s… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 1, 2024

The IC-814 Hijacking Incident

The IC-814 hijacking occurred on December 24, 1999, when the flight from Kathmandu to Delhi, carrying 176 passengers, was seized and flown to multiple locations before landing in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

The seven-day siege concluded with the Indian government partially conceding to the hijackers’ demands. In exchange for the passengers, India released three terrorists: Maulana Masood Azhar, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar. Unfortunately, one passenger was killed during the ordeal.

Netflix’s assurance to review and adjust its content aims to address the concerns raised by the government and the public, ensuring that future portrayals remain sensitive to national sentiments and historical accuracy.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Anti-Rape Bill Passed By The West Bengal Assembly