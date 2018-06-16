Former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Friday held a press conference and clarified that he never used the term Hindu terrorism instead used Sanghi terrorism. The Congress leader also criticised the RSS for propagating violence. He also stated that bomb blasts were planted by people influenced by Sangh ideology. He also cited an example of Malegaon blast, Mecca Masjid blast etc.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh today clarified that he has always used the term Sanghi terrorism and never Hindu Terrorism. Speaking to reports, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that no terror activity can be defined on the basis of religion. He also said that religion in any manner cannot be a supporter of terrorism. Further reinforcing his stand, Singh stated that bomb blasts were planted by people influenced by Sangh ideology. He also cited an example of Malegaon blast, Mecca Masjid blast, blast in Samjhauta express and Dargah Sharif.

Not only that, Digvijaya Singh also criticised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for propagating violence. This outfit which propagates violence and hatred further propagates terrorism, he said.

Digvijaya Singh was also of the view that the use of Sangh terror has misled the BJP in the past several times. He also said that such harsh comments from him might also hurt the sentiments of workers of rival political outfit. Whatever be one’s religion if they abide by it, they will never do anything wrong. No religion preaches extremism. When people bring extremism and project their religion wrongly, it causes confusion, leading Hindus, every Indian citizen, to go astray, added Singh while addressing the media on June 15, 2018.

He also said that People who reside in India will be called ‘Hindus’, first of all. People hold different views as far as the definition of ‘Hindu’ is concerned but for me, everyone in India is a Hindu, irrespective of their religion or caste, he added.

Speaking on Pranab Mukherjee`s visit to RSS headquarters in Maharashtra’s Nagpur recently, he said that it was very courageous of the former President to challenge the Mohan Bhagwat led RSS in their own ‘den’ and that what he said was amounted to hitting at the core ethos of the RSS.

