Prime Minister Modi will announce his cabinet expansion today at 6 p.m. Ahead of the upcoming state elections next year and Monsoon session of the parliament, many fresh faces will be inducted into PM’s cabinet. NewsX has prepared a solution-based list on what should be the focus of the new cabinet.

PRIORITY 1: 10 MN VACCINES A DAY

The new cabinet must focus on increasing India’s capacity of producing vaccines. Instead of waiting for foreign shots, India should get 5 new Covaxin plants online and take Bharat Biotech to 700 MN/year capacity

PRIORITY 2: $100 BN FDI IN 365 DAYS

A 5,000 crores centre sponsored PLI should be given as an award to states doing best plug&play roll out. The new union cabinet should also list 5,000 foreign firms manufacturing and sourcing from China and offer them plug&play & PLI in Indian states. Additionally, the idle central and state land banks along rail lines and semi urban areas should be devoted as plug&play zones.

PRIORITY 3: SILICON CHIP MANUFACTURING

The demand of silicon chips has been going up with increasing rapidity. India should invite Taiwanese Chip giants to set silicon chip factories and r&d centres in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Uttar Pradesh. Also, India should create first ever PPP investment fund to raise investment from both public and private parties to invest in silicon mega-centres in India and follow Jamshedpur like model for silicon chipsets.

PRIORITY 4: COMPLETE JAL JEEVAN MISSION

The new cabinet should work on completing this mission within one year and ensure working drinking water taps in every home by end of next 365 days.

PRIORITY 5: COMPLETE PM AWAS YOJNA

‘Pakka ghar’ for all Indians by end of next 365 days.

PRIORITY 6: OIL FREEDOM PLAN

– Take on 2025 20% ethanol target on mission footing.

– Announce 5 lakh charge points for electric vehicles – HPCL, BPCL can do half, private sector can do half.

– This will automatically drive electric vehicle investment.

– Plan to end all diesel trains.

PRIORITY 7: THE TERAWATT PLAN

– Begin India’s first Lithium mine in Karnataka.

– Explore Sodium-Sulphur batteries for power plant scale use.

– Clear mission plan to produce 1 terawatt-hours of battery capacity in India by 2024.

PRIORITY 8: SPACE ECONOMY

– Launch India’s first private rocket

– Finalize draft national space policy

– Setup 2nd space launch site in Tamil Nadu

– Set-up PPP space research centres

– Target ISRO to earn $2 BN in next 365 days from launch sales

PRIORITY 9: DATA 10X

– Make India Asia’s data server and storage hub

– Increase Indian data centre capacity by 10x

– Mission plan to get this done

PRIORITY 10: DEFENCE EXPORTS

– Sign India’s first multi-million dollar defence export deals

– Target $5 BN a year in forex revenue from defence sales in next 365 days

PRIORITY 11: REFORM STIMULUS 2.0

– Don’t wait for UP polls to end to take on land reform again

– Showcase the data from agricultural reform to prove efficacy

PRIORITY 12: FILL JUDICIAL POSTS

– Take recommendations for all current vacant & about-to-fall vacant posts

– Fill posts under current system before working with judicial committees on reforms

PRIORITY 13: DEFENCE REFORM

– Prioritize creation of integrated theater commands

PRIORITY 14: ‘TOTAL WAR’ DEFENCE COMMITTEE

– Recognize cyber, economic and industrial sabotage threats from abroad

– Create India’s sovereign firewall

– Advise core priority sectors on industrial sabotage precautions

PRIORITY 15: NAMBI NARAYANAN ACT

– Identify India’s top scientific and research talent

– Create the Nambi Narayanan Act to safeguard scientists from blackmail, assassination, threats

PRIORITY 16: JK REINTEGRATION PLAN

– Ensure representation for PoK refugees and Pandits in new J&K Assembly

– Appoint district magistrates and administration in absentia for mirpur, muzaffarabad and gilgit

– allow PoK residents to appeal to Srinagar HC and Indian SC

PRIORITY 17: THE INDO-PACIFIC CHARTER

– Replace Atlantic Charter with Indo-Pacific charter recognizing changed global order priorities

PRIORITY 18: QUAD SECRETARIAT

– Set-up a quad HQ in a South Indian City like the UN HQ in New York

PRIORITY 19: INDIGENOUS 5G & 6G PLAN

– Create a fund from 5G spectrum sales for a PLI scheme for firms producing 5G equipment and handsets 100% Indian made

– Ask Indian tech universities to begin research on 6G funded in PPP model

PRIORITY 20: 1ST TOTAL SOLAR STATE

Make plan for a North-East India state to go 100% solar.