Induction of 36 new faces in the union cabinet would infuse more young talent in the government. New Union cabinet and council of ministers are scheduled to meet today.

Work has resumed just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reshuffled and expanded his cabinet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday brought in 36 new faces to his Union Cabinet and promoted seven existing ministers. Meanwhile, 12 top ministers have been dropped from the Cabinet. A meeting has been scheduled to meet the new Union Cabinet and the Council of Ministers on Thursday. The new ministers will meet BJP chief JP Nadda later today. According to sources, the two meetings will be held back-to-back today. While the cabinet meeting is expected to begin at 5 pm, the Council of Ministers may convene at 7 pm.

The cabinet reshuffle was held on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan where newly-inducted minsters took oath in compliance with all protocols related to Covid-19. The expansion saw more representation to states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat which will go to the polls next year and is aimed at infusing more young talent in the government. The Council of Ministers met PM Modi to discuss the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country last month. All ministers were directed to create an environment where people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get themselves vaccinated.

Many notable names who resigned ahead of the cabinet reshuffle would be seen missing in today’s meeting. Many new names were inducted, while the portfolios of some of the ministers changed in the first such exercise since Modi government came to power for the second time in 2019. The Prime Minister has brought in Mansukh Mandaviya as health minister, Kiren Rijiju as law minister, Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister, and Jyotiratidya Scindia as civil aviation minister.