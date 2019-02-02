New CBI chief: Rishi Kumar Shukla, 1983-batch IPS officer, has zero experience in the field of anti-corruption investigation, Kharge highlighted, adding that the Modi government ignored other officers like Rajiv Kumar Bhatnagar (1983-UP), Javed Ahmed (1984-UP) who have more experience than him.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed his objection over the appointment of Indian Police Officer Rishi Kumar Shukla as the new CBI chief. In a dissent note to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge cited the officer’ lack of experience in anti-corruption investigations behind his objection. Kharge, who is the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is also a member of high powered panel-led by PM Modi. Reacting to Kharge’s allegations, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said whatever is being said by him is baseless and unfounded.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister Office, asserted that for the selection of CBI chief, a very objective criteria was followed. This is not the first time Kharge has expressed his divergent views on an issue related to CBI. Earlier in the second meeting of the high-powered panel, the Opposition had objected to Alok Verma’s removal from the agency. Verma was shunted out of the agency on January 10 on corruption charges. Verma had been engaged in a public feud with his deputy Rakesh Asthana. Both Verma and Asthana had accused each other of corruption. In the letter, Kharge said the high-powered panel, according to a judgement by the Supreme Court, shall an appoint an IPS officer on the basis of seniority, integrity and experience in the field of anti-corruption. Rishi Kumar Shukla, 1983-batch IPS officer, has nil experience in the field of anti-corruption, Kharge highlighted, adding that the Modi government ignored other officers like Rajiv Kumar Bhatnagar (1983-UP), Javed Ahmed (1984-UP) who have more experience than him. These officers were also shortlisted by the PM-led panel for final selection. Earlier in the day, former Madhya Pradesh DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla was appointed as the new CBI Director, a post that had been lying vacant ever since the removal of Alok Verma from the CBI.

