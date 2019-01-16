New CBI chief selection: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel will meet on January 24 to decide on new CBI Director, news agency ANI reported. This comes a day after Congress leader Mallikaarjun Kharge asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the immediate convening of the selection committee to appoint a new CBI Director without any further delay.

New CBI chief selection: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel will meet on January 24 to decide on new CBI Director, news agency ANI reported. The selection panel comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. This comes a day after Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the immediate convening of the selection committee to appoint a new CBI Director without any further delay. Kharge has called the appointment of Nageswara Rao as CBI Interim Director illegal.

The high-powered committee on January 10 had removed Alok Verma as CBI Director on corruption allegations against him. However, Mallikarjun Kharge put up a dissent note. Chief Justice had recused himself from the second meeting of PM-led panel as he was a member of the bench that reinstated Alok Verma as CBI Director.

CJI Gogoi was represented by another Supreme Court judge Justice AK Sikri. Alok Verma was reinstated by a Supreme Court order after he sent on forced leave by the Modi government. Supreme Court judge.

At present, Interim Director Nageswara Rao is heading the CBI. Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed against Modi’s government decision to appoint Nageswara Rao, a 1986-batch IPS officer from Odisha cadre, as interim CBI chief. The matter will be heard next week by a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, also comprising Justices NL Rao and SK Kaul. NGO Common Cause had filed a petition through advocate Prashant Bhushan.

