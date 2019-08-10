New Congress chief: The suspense on new Congress chief's name will be ended tonight as selection panel will announce the name of the party leader who will be succeeding Rahul Gandhi. In the race, Mukul Wasnik, Mallikarjun Kharge, Selja Kumari are among frontrunners.

New Congress chief: The race to succeed Rahul Gandhi and become new party president has begun and Congress stalwarts Mukul Wasnik, Mallikarjun Kharge, Selja Kumari are among the frontrunners. The new Congress chief’s name will be announced today late evening after several rounds of meetings and discussions. To pick the right name, 5 committees— east, north-east, south, west and north zones— consisting of top congress leaders are churning over big names and the big announcement will be made tonight.

This all happened after last Gandhi baron, Rahul Gandhi, had stepped down following a major defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Taking the responsibility of the party’s loss, Rahul Gandhi, in an emphatic way, had said that he would like to contribute as a party worker now.

After which, Congress party president’s post was lying vacant and now almost after 40-45 days and a lot of pressure from Congress workers, the party is set to have a new chief.

As per the Sonia Gandhi’s earlier statement, she and Rahul Gandhi won’t be a part of the selection process and a non-Gandhi Congress leader is likely to hold the reins of the party now. Notably, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be indulged in the process along with several other senior party leaders.

Some other names like Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiradity Scindia are also in the race. Talking to the media, Pilot said he is very happy that the selection committee is consulting party leaders and workers.

He said CWC will take a fair call on the successor’s name and he has full faith in the party process. In Congress’ 134 years history, Gandhi’s have held the topmost position except for a few months during the 90s after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi when Sita Ram Kesari had helmed the party but later Sonia Gandhi took over the charge.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App