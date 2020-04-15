As said by Narendra Modi in his speech yesterday, a new set of guidelines for extended coronavirus lockdown has been released. Check the full list of rules and relaxations implemented by MHA from April 20 here—

The Union Home Ministry today released a new set of guidelines for the extended coronavirus lockdown from April 15 to May 3 about what is allowed and what is not with effect from April 20. The relaxations mentioned in the press release are not applicable in the containment zones as these areas are not authorized to have any unchecked movement except essential commodities.

Talking about the activities allowed farming activities like procurement of agricultural products and marketing will be allowed only through Mandis. Further, the supply of essential commodities like poultry, tea, live-stock farming, coffee, rubber plantations, milk, and milk products will also resume back. Inter-state transport by road and rail and sea, e-commerce and IT-related activities are supposed to begin after April 20.

The industries which are operating in rural areas including road construction, buildings, irrigation projects, industrial projects, and food processing units coming under MNREGA and the operation under Rural Common Service Centres have also been given a go-ahead in order to create job opportunities for rural and migrant laborers. Manufacturing and other industrial establishments will be allowed in SEZs, EoUs and other townships after proper implementation of standard operating procedure (SOP) for maintaining social distancing.

MHA issues updated consolidated revised guidelines after correcting the date from 20th May to 20th April 2020, on the measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Govt of India, State/UT governments & State/UT authorities for the containment of #COVID19 in India. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nnaGKUrVZa — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

Further, all the medical facilities and centres including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, veterinary hospitals and activities falling under Aayush and other health Infrastructure related work, Financial sector like ATMS and all branches of banks, movement of essential commodities in the country, movement of private vehicles in case of emergency, departments falling under government and its subordinates and the offices of state government and union territories will be fully functional as per the new set of guidelines.

Services which are still suspended after April 20 include passenger transport like airways, buses, metro services and railways in big cities, Inter-state and inter-district movement of people except emergencies and once exempted, commercial activities except exempted, all education institutes-coaching centres, all cabs and taxis, places of public gathering such as shopping malls, cinemas, gymnasiums and sports complex.

Further, MHA has also advised the state governments to ensure that all the working zones practice standard operating procedure (SOP) of social distancing which is mandatory. Further Narendra Modi also hinted that if people continue to show irresponsibility towards taking precautions, all the restrictions will be reimposed.

