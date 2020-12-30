Scientists have feared that children are at a greater risk of infecting the new coronavirus strain detected in UK and South Africa. In India, 2 children have tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant.

Amid global fears over the new coronavirus strain, newer studies have shown that kids are at a greater risk of getting infected, spread the virus and carry it for a long haul. The latest development is especially worrisome at a time when kids have not been included in the priority list of population groups to be vaccinated against the virus. In India, 2 children, i.e a 2-year-old and a six-year-old, have tested positive for the new coronavirus variant that emerged in UK.

One of the physicians who treated one of the first confirmed cases of Covid-19 in US, Dr George Diaz has said that the virus appears to affect children more readily. They have seen a significant shift in the epidemiological curve wherein more and more children are being infected with the new virus.

Dr. George Diaz, a physician who treated the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States, said the virus appears to infect children more easily. He added that the new virus variants are not necessarily more deadly but they are more contagious. As a result, we are seeing a surge in infections and hospitalisations.

Also Read: Covid-19 cases in Wuhan may have been ten times higher than official figure: Study

Reports also say that the symptoms of Covid-19 infection among children are sometimes very different from adults. Some of these symptoms include cough, runny nose, skin rashes, headache and loss of smell and taste. With the new Covid variant posing a threat to the health and well being of children, it becomes even more vital to pull our guards up and take extra safety measures, especially until they get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Also Read: Farmer protests enters day 34: Centre calls for talks on December 30