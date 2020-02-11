New Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Live, New Delhi Election Results 2020, New Delhi Vidhan Sabha Polls Results 2020, New Delhi Election 2020 Winner Name and Vote Count: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seeking re-election from the New Delhi assembly seat in what has become a tough contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). With votes already cast on February 8 to elect the 70 members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and the counting of votes is to be held on Tuesday, February 11. Exit polls have given a clear projection for Arvind Kejriwal being re-elected even if the range varies from 44 to 68.

If one sees the voter turnout, Delhi recorded approximately 62.59% which was 2% more than the turnout for the Lok Sabha elections of 2019. New Delhi assembly constituency came into being in 2008 after delimitation. AAP candidate Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against BJP’s Sunil Yadav, who is the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, and Congress candidate Romesh Sabharwal, who has ties with the Congress student wing, the National Students’ Union of India.

In the post-India Against Corruption movement, Arvind Kejriwal won the seat by a margin of 25,000 votes against then 3-term Congress chief minister Sheila Dikshit in 2013. Further, he repeated a similar performance in 2015 by winning against BJP candidate Nupur Sharma.

That election was one which took everyone’s breath away with AAP winning 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP won 3 seats and the Congress could not win even 1 seat. The term for 70-member Delhi assembly will come to an end on February 22.

New Delhi assembly constituency has a total 1,37, 934 electors with 76, 061 men and 61,855 women. The election campaign has been squarely based on AAP’s governance over the last 5 years seeing significant changes in healthcare, education, water, and power supply. The BJP, on its part, has focused on nationalism and how the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have been fuelled by AAP and the Congress. Kejriwal has kept away from siding with the protests and is said to have applied soft Hindutva touches so as not to alienate the Hindu vote.

