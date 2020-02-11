New Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Live, New Delhi Election Results 2020, New Delhi Vidhan Sabha Polls Results 2020, New Delhi Election 2020 Winner Name and Vote Count: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seeking re-election from the New Delhi assembly seat in what has become a tough contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). With votes already cast on February 8 to elect the 70 members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and the counting of votes is to be held on Tuesday, February 11. Exit polls have given a clear projection for Arvind Kejriwal being re-elected even if the range varies from 44 to 68.
If one sees the voter turnout, Delhi recorded approximately 62.59% which was 2% more than the turnout for the Lok Sabha elections of 2019. New Delhi assembly constituency came into being in 2008 after delimitation. AAP candidate Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against BJP’s Sunil Yadav, who is the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, and Congress candidate Romesh Sabharwal, who has ties with the Congress student wing, the National Students’ Union of India.
In the post-India Against Corruption movement, Arvind Kejriwal won the seat by a margin of 25,000 votes against then 3-term Congress chief minister Sheila Dikshit in 2013. Further, he repeated a similar performance in 2015 by winning against BJP candidate Nupur Sharma.
That election was one which took everyone’s breath away with AAP winning 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP won 3 seats and the Congress could not win even 1 seat. The term for 70-member Delhi assembly will come to an end on February 22.
New Delhi assembly constituency has a total 1,37, 934 electors with 76, 061 men and 61,855 women. The election campaign has been squarely based on AAP’s governance over the last 5 years seeing significant changes in healthcare, education, water, and power supply. The BJP, on its part, has focused on nationalism and how the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have been fuelled by AAP and the Congress. Kejriwal has kept away from siding with the protests and is said to have applied soft Hindutva touches so as not to alienate the Hindu vote.
Arvind Kejriwal addresses the party workers before the result
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses the party workers before the results get declared.
Akhilesh Yadav on AAP leading in Delhi Election 2020
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and also said that he is happy that the people rejected to elect politics known for betrayal, destruction, and hate.
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Delhi Election results, we tried our best but failed to convience people of the state
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and revealed that somehow his party failed to convince the people of the state. He also revealed that he hopes the national capital develops well under the ministership of Arvind Kejriwal.
Mamata Banerjee congratulates Arvind Kejriwal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has recently reacted to Delhi Election Results and has congratulated Arvind Kejriwal. She also said that people have rejected BJP and the only factor that can work is development.
After round 5, Arvind Kejriwal leading by 9815 votes
AAP's Arvind Kejriwal is currently leading by 9815 votes against BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Yadav.
Congress Chief Subhash Chopra says I take full responsibilty for the performance of the party
Delhi Subhash Chopra revealed that he takes full responsibility of the party's performance. They will surely analyze the factors and will also ponder upon the reason for the drop in voter percentage.
Arvind Kejriwal leads by 6400 votes in New Delhi constituency
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is currently leading the race by 6400 votes against BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Yadav. It seems that Arvind Kejriwal is excited for his third-term over the National Capital.
AAP's Arvind Kejriwal leads by 4387 votes
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is leading by 4387 votes against BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav, said the Election Commission data. It seems like the Delhi Chief Minister would continue in office for the 3rd time with the party likely to win 45+ seats.
A brief description of the New Delhi constituency
The New Delhi constituency is majorly dominated by government employees and has a huge history of always been represented by the Delhi Chief Minister. The constituency was carven from Sarojini Nagar and Gole Market in the year 2008. New Delhi has a total of 1,37,924 electors that include 76,061 males and 61855 females. Moreover, the voter turnout in the previous election was 64.72 percent.
Early trends of 2013 and 2015
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Yadav and Congress's Romesh Sabharwal. Kejriwal, who has already conquered the thrones two times, looks confident for his 2020 win. In 2013, Arvind Kejriwal defeated Sheila Dikshit and in 2015, he contested against BJP Candidate Kiran Walia.
AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal ahead from BJP candidate Sunil Yadav
The counting of votes for the 70 assembly seats of Delhi that went for polling on February 8, has begun and AAP candidate Arvind Kejriwal is ahead from BJP Candidate Sunil Yadav from the New Delhi seat.