New Delhi: CBSE And Narcotics Control Bureau Launch Anti-Drug Campaign At Modern School

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) hosted a significant event titled “Say No to Drugs and Yes to Life” at Modern School, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, on Wednesday. The campaign, organized in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), aimed to raise awareness and educate students, teachers, and parents about the dangers of drug abuse and the benefits of a drug-free lifestyle.

The initiative featured a compelling presentation and lectures that covered the causes, effects, and prevention strategies related to substance abuse. Key insights on preventing drug abuse were shared with attendees, and the importance of spreading awareness about this critical issue was emphasized.

An interactive Q&A session followed the presentations, allowing participants to engage with the speakers. To reach a broader audience, the program was live-streamed on the CBSE YouTube channel, ensuring that all CBSE-affiliated schools could access the content.

The campaign is particularly timely given the context of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985, which serves as India’s primary legal framework for addressing drug abuse and trafficking. This Act imposes severe penalties for major offenses, including life imprisonment or the death penalty, and emphasizes treatment and rehabilitation for individuals dependent on drugs. The NCB enforces these regulations, coordinating with various agencies to classify and address offenses based on drug quantities—small, intermediate, and commercial. Special provisions under the Act also allow for the forfeiture of assets linked to drug trafficking, and the PITNDPS includes measures to prevent illicit drug trade.

Looking ahead, the CBSE plans to formalize its commitment to drug awareness by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NCB. This agreement will focus on expanding drug abuse education across all CBSE-affiliated schools.

The event was attended by Himanshu Gupta, Secretary of CBSE, Neeraj Kumar Gupta, DDG of NCB, N Mrinal, Additional Director of NCB, Vibha Khosla, Principal of Modern School, and other notable dignitaries. Their presence underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in combating drug abuse and promoting a healthier, drug-free future for students.

