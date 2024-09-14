New Delhi: Four Injured In BMW Car Collision In Chanakyapuri Area

A head-on collision occurred on Friday afternoon at Simon Bolivar Marg in Chanakyapuri, involving a BMW and a Creta. The Creta, driven by Ankit (21) and owned by Chand Kubba (31), was traveling from Dhaula Kuan towards Karol Bagh when the accident happened. The police received an emergency call and quickly dispatched officers to the scene.

Injuries and Medical Response

The collision resulted in minor injuries to the BMW driver, Vaasu Garg (18), and a passenger, Ram Naresh (58). All four individuals involved in the accident were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. The severity of their injuries was assessed as minor, and they are reported to be in stable condition.

Legal Action and Ongoing Investigation

Following the accident, Ankit, the driver of the Creta, has lodged an FIR under Section 281 and 125 A of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), which pertains to driving offenses and safety violations. The police have initiated a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the collision and any potential liability.

Additional Information

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and speaking with witnesses to piece together the events leading up to the crash. The investigation aims to clarify the circumstances surrounding the collision and ensure that appropriate legal action is taken. The Chanakyapuri traffic police are overseeing the case and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Safety Reminders

This incident underscores the importance of road safety and adherence to traffic regulations. Authorities urge drivers to exercise caution, maintain safe distances, and follow all traffic laws to prevent such accidents and ensure public safety.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

