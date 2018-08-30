With the Karnataka government completing 100 days, CM HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi to convey his regards. After the meeting, Kumaraswamy said that Rahul is happy with the way the coalition government is functioning smoothly in the state.
“Today I completed 100 days in CM office so I am here to pay my regards to the Congress President. Rahul Ji is happy with the way Karnataka govt is running. Our govt is able and is functioning smoothly,” CM Kumaraswamy was quoted by ANI as saying.
CM Kumaraswamy’s meeting with Congress scion came on the eve of the JDS-Congress Coordination Committee meeting convened to sort out irritants in the alliance that have surfaced in the wake of former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s remarks about returning as CM.
On being asked about Siddaramaiah’s recent comment that he wished to be CM again, Kumaraswamy claimed the coalition government is secure under the leadership of Siddaramaiah and asserted that Siddaramaiah has already clarified that he would become chief minister after the next election if the people desire.
As per reports, Kumaraswamy urged Congress president to decide on cabinet expansion and appointments to boards and corporations.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also met Jitendra Singh, MOS PMO earlier today in Delhi and discussed flood and drought situation in Karnataka.