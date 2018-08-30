Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi to sort out irritants in the alliance that have surfaced in the wake of former chief minister Siddaramaiah's remarks about returning as CM. As per reports, Kumaraswamy urged Congress president to decide on cabinet expansion and appointments to boards and corporations.

With the Karnataka government completing 100 days, CM HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi to convey his regards. After the meeting, Kumaraswamy said that Rahul is happy with the way the coalition government is functioning smoothly in the state.

“Today I completed 100 days in CM office so I am here to pay my regards to the Congress President. Rahul Ji is happy with the way Karnataka govt is running. Our govt is able and is functioning smoothly,” CM Kumaraswamy was quoted by ANI as saying.

CM Kumaraswamy’s meeting with Congress scion came on the eve of the JDS-Congress Coordination Committee meeting convened to sort out irritants in the alliance that have surfaced in the wake of former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s remarks about returning as CM.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Congress President Rahul Gandhi earlier today in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/RnuizFF0q3 — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2018

On being asked about Siddaramaiah’s recent comment that he wished to be CM again, Kumaraswamy claimed the coalition government is secure under the leadership of Siddaramaiah and asserted that Siddaramaiah has already clarified that he would become chief minister after the next election if the people desire.

No no. It was a cordial visit. I had just come to meet him (Rahul Gandhi) on 100 days of our government: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on whether he complained to Rahul Gandhi about Siddaramaiah. pic.twitter.com/9shUB4cv32 — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2018

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also met Jitendra Singh, MOS PMO earlier today in Delhi and discussed flood and drought situation in Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Jitendra Singh, MOS PMO earlier today in Delhi and discussed about flood and drought situation in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/Uby7nmYC6x — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2018

