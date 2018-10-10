New Farakka Express accident in Raebareli LIVE updates: The Indian Railways has issued helpline numbers for those seeking information on New Farakka Express train accident in Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh. The rescue operations are still underway at the accident spot as several passengers are feared to be trapped. At least 7 people were killed and several others after 6 coaches of New Farraka Express (14003) derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station in Raebareli district.

New Farakka Express accident in Raebareli LIVE updates: The Indian Railways has issued helpline numbers for those seeking information on New Farakka Express train accident in Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh. The rescue operations are still underway at the accident spot as several passengers are feared to be trapped. At least 7 people were killed and several others after 6 coaches of New Farraka Express (14003) derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station in Raebareli district. Several teams of NDRF from Lucknow and Varanasi have been rushed to the accident site.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked local authorities including the NDRF to e all possible relief and rescue efforts. Reports suggest that Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani on way to the accident site.

Helpline numbers for Raebareli train accident:

Emergency helpline no. set up at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction -BSNL-05412-254145, Railway-027-73677.

Emergency helpline numbers set up at Patna Station – BSNL-0612-2202290, 0612-2202291, 0612-220229, Railway Phone No.- 025-83288

Emergency helpline numbers set up at Malda Station – Railway Phone Numbers – 03512-266000, 9002074480, 9002024986

