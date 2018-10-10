New Farakka Express accident in Raebareli LIVE updates: The Indian Railways has issued helpline numbers for those seeking information on New Farakka Express train accident in Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh. The rescue operations are still underway at the accident spot as several passengers are feared to be trapped. At least 7 people were killed and several others after 6 coaches of New Farraka Express (14003) derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station in Raebareli district. Several teams of NDRF from Lucknow and Varanasi have been rushed to the accident site.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked local authorities including the NDRF to e all possible relief and rescue efforts. Reports suggest that Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani on way to the accident site.
Helpline numbers for Raebareli train accident:
Emergency helpline no. set up at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction -BSNL-05412-254145, Railway-027-73677.
Emergency helpline numbers set up at Patna Station – BSNL-0612-2202290, 0612-2202291, 0612-220229, Railway Phone No.- 025-83288
Emergency helpline numbers set up at Malda Station – Railway Phone Numbers – 03512-266000, 9002074480, 9002024986
New Farakka Express accident in Raebareli LIVE updates:
Indian Railways: 5 trains cancelled/shortly terminated
5 trains cancelled/shortly terminated and 9 trains diverted after New Farakka Express Train derailment near Harchandpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh, earlier today.
'Drones to monitor accident spot'
Drones and long-range cameras are being used to monitor the situation at the site of New Farakka Express train derailment. 7 people died and 21 injured in the accident.
Update by NDRF on Raebareli train accident
6 died at the site of incident and 27 injured taken to the hospital. 1 declared dead at the hospital. There is no live victim trapped now: Sanjeev Kumar, Team Commander NDRF, on New Farakka Express Train derailment near Harchandpur railway station this morning. Teams of NDRF from Lucknow and Varanasi have been rushed to the accident spot.
PM Modi expresses anguish at loss of lives
Anguished by the loss of lives due to a rail accident in Raebareli. Condolences to the bereaved families and I pray that the injured recover quickly. UP Government, Railways and NDRF are ensuring all possible assistance at the site of the accident: PM Narendra Modi
Statement by DRM of Northern Railways on Raebareli train accident
Northern Railways DRM said a special train from Delhi is being arranged to take passengers of New Farakka Express to Lucknow. The rescue operations may take 24-36 hours. He further confirmed that 7 people were killed after 9 coaches of the New Farakka Express (14003) derailed near Raebareli in Uttar Prdaesh.
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal orders inquiry
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has ordered an inquiry into the Raebareli train accident which killed at least 6 and injured several. The inquiry will be conducted by Commission of Railway Safety, Northern Circle. The minister further directed authorities to effectively undertake relief and rescue operations and provide the best possible medical help to the injured.
Railways issues helpline numbers
The Indian Railways has issued a helpline for those seeking information on New Farakka Express train accident in Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh. NDRF teams are still at the accident spot.
Railway-027-73677. Emergency helpline numbers set up at Patna Station -
BSNL-0612-2202290, 0612-2202291, 0612-220229, Railway Phone No.- 025-83288
Yogi Adityanath announces compensation for victims
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured in Raebareli train accident.