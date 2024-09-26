Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

New Minimum Wage Rates Announced By Central Government

In a significant move to support workers, particularly those in the unorganised sector, the central government has announced an increase in minimum wage rates by revising the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA).

New Minimum Wage Rates Announced By Central Government

In a significant move to support workers, particularly those in the unorganised sector, the central government has announced an increase in minimum wage rates by revising the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA). This adjustment is aimed at helping workers cope with the rising cost of living, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a release on Thursday.

Beneficiaries of the Revised Wage Rates

Workers engaged in various sectors, including building construction, loading and unloading, watch and ward, sweeping, cleaning, housekeeping, mining, and agriculture within central sphere establishments, will benefit from the revised wage rates.

READ MORE: AFSPA Extended In Nagaland, Arunachal: Six-Month Renewal Declared

Effective Date of New Wage Rates

The new wage rates will take effect on October 1, 2024. The last revision was done in April 2024. The minimum wage rates are categorised based on skill levels—unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled—as well as by geographical area—A, B, and C.

Revised Minimum Wage Rates

After revision, minimum wage rates in area “A” for workers in construction, sweeping, cleaning, and loading and unloading for unskilled work will be Rs 783 a day (Rs 20,358 per month) for semi-skilled workers, Rs 868 a day (Rs 22,568 per month) for highly skilled workers, Rs 954 a day (Rs 24,804 per month) for skilled workers, and Rs 1,035 a day (Rs 26,910 per month) for highly skilled workers.

Regular Revision of VDA

The central government revises the VDA twice a year, effective from April 1 and October 1, based on the six-month average increase in the Consumer Price Index for industrial workers.

Further Information

A detailed information regarding the minimum wage rates by sector, categories, and area is available on the website (clc.gov.in) of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Government of India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ: DMK-Congress Spar On X Over Chennai Waterlogging After Heavy Rains

Filed under

minimum wage Ministry of Labour and Employment Unorganised sector Variable Dearness Allowance

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox