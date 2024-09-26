New Minimum Wage Rates Announced By Central Government

In a significant move to support workers, particularly those in the unorganised sector, the central government has announced an increase in minimum wage rates by revising the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA).

Beneficiaries of the Revised Wage Rates

Workers engaged in various sectors, including building construction, loading and unloading, watch and ward, sweeping, cleaning, housekeeping, mining, and agriculture within central sphere establishments, will benefit from the revised wage rates.

Effective Date of New Wage Rates

The new wage rates will take effect on October 1, 2024. The last revision was done in April 2024. The minimum wage rates are categorised based on skill levels—unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled—as well as by geographical area—A, B, and C.

Revised Minimum Wage Rates

After revision, minimum wage rates in area “A” for workers in construction, sweeping, cleaning, and loading and unloading for unskilled work will be Rs 783 a day (Rs 20,358 per month) for semi-skilled workers, Rs 868 a day (Rs 22,568 per month) for highly skilled workers, Rs 954 a day (Rs 24,804 per month) for skilled workers, and Rs 1,035 a day (Rs 26,910 per month) for highly skilled workers.

Regular Revision of VDA

The central government revises the VDA twice a year, effective from April 1 and October 1, based on the six-month average increase in the Consumer Price Index for industrial workers.

Further Information

A detailed information regarding the minimum wage rates by sector, categories, and area is available on the website (clc.gov.in) of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Government of India.

