Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the new parliament layout and perform 'Bhoomi Pujan' on December 10. The construction is expected to be over by 2022 in less than two years.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the new Parliament building will be an epitome of Atmanirbhar Bharat and will feature crafts by local artisans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the new parliament layout and perform ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ on December 10. The estimated cost of the new 64,500-sqm area Parliament building is ₹971 crore. What makes this move significance and crucial is that this new parliament design will be aiming to reflect the world’s biggest democracy ideals.

Here many have to understand and critically reflect will it be of symbolic significance or practical values. The Tata Projects Limited has been given the contract for the project after Larsen and Toubro had lost the bid. Lower House Speaker said that the new building will be one such temple of Aatmanirbhar Bharat that will reflect the diversity of the nation.

The new building aims to have a Constitution hall to showcase the original Constitution. The seating capacity will is increased to as such that Lok Sabha hall will be able to accommodate 1,224 members simultaneously. The construction is expected to be over by 2022 in less than two years when the country will be completing 75 years of India’s independence.

Also Read: GHMC Polls: Massive BJP surge stuns everyone, TRS still emerge as single largest party

The project, the nation’s power corridor, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Delhi.