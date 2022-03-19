In the middle of state's mbbs application process, 100 new seats have been authorised in a Pune college. While the extra seats are a great relief, applicants are concerned about the college's future because it is still in its early stages.

In this regard, the Maharashtra Medical Education Department issued a Government Resolution (GR). The Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Teaching Hospital in Pune, which is run by the Pune Municipal Corporation – Medical Education Trust, is allowed 100 seats for first-year MBBS admission, according to the March 16 GR. This will boost the total number of MBBS seats in Maharashtra to 9,000.

Soon after, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell released a circular informing students that they will have the opportunity to add this college to their list of preferences. Furthermore, students who received admission in the first two rounds of allotments will have the opportunity to reverse their seat retention if they are still interested in attending this college.

However, this has elicited mixed responses from the aspirants. “This college will have an institutional quota, as opposed to other government colleges where the fees will be higher. But for regular seats under the open category, the fee of Rs 7 lakh is definitely better when compared to other private or deemed university medical colleges,” said Brijesh Sutaria, one of the parents.

Another parent activist, Sudha Shenoy, said, “It’s a welcome addition to bring the cutoff lower. But it’s a new college with classrooms not developed yet and will be operational initially from a temporary place.”