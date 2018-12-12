Newly-appointed RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday asserted that the central bank will look forward to resolving all ongoing issues of the banking sectors via discussions. Addressing his first media gathering after being appointed as the new RBI chief, Das said that it is an honour and great opportunity for him to serve RBI, adding that he will try his best to work with everyone and work in the interest of Indian economy.

Newly-appointed RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday asserted that the central bank will look forward to resolving all ongoing issues of the banking sectors via discussions. Addressing his first media gathering after being appointed as the new RBI chief, Das said that it is an honour and great opportunity for him to serve RBI, adding that he will try his best to work with everyone and work in the interest of Indian economy. He said that as the new RBI chief he will try and uphold professionalism, core values, credibility and autonomy of this institution.

While playing down on the differences going on with the central government, the RBI chief noted that the government runs the country at the end of the day. In the past few months, the country has witnessed mounting differences between the RBI and the ruling government that reportedly is one of the reasons for former RBI governor Urjit Patel’s resignation.

The new RBI chief also noted that the decision-making has become complex in the past few days. He added in a bid to solve the issues with central banks, he has convened a meeting with CEOs and MDs of public sector banks on Thursday, adding that the banking is an important segment of India’s economy. He also claimed that it is only the banking segment that is facing several challenges currently that need to be solved as soon as possible. He also asserted that the public centre banks are going to be on the top of his priority list.

Commenting on the RBI and the Centre’s relationship, the RBI governor said that he doesn’t know if the relationship is good or not but the institution has to have stakeholders consultation. “Govt is not just a stakeholder but also runs the country,economy&manages major policy decisions. So, there has to be a discussion between govt and RBI, said RBI Governor Das.

Shaktikanta Das, who is originally from Odisha, is a Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer holding a Master’s Degree from Delhi’s St Stephen’s College.

He has served as the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, Government of India; Special Commissioner and Commissioner of Revenue Administration, Government of Tamil Nadu; Secretary, Industries Department in Government of Tamil Nadu and Secretary of the Industries Department of Government of Tamil Nadu.

