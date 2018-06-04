In a new disclosure in the death case of AIADMK chief, J Jayalalithaa, her personal doctor Sivakumar told the commission investigating her death, that he received a phone call from her close aide VK Sasikala around 7 pm on September 22, 2016, informing that she was suffering from a cough and fever.

Jayalalithaa passed away on December 6 after going on a perennial treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai for 75 days

As part of a new revelation in the death case of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, personal doctor of the former AIADMK chief reportedly told the commission probing her death that VK Sasikala had made a phone call to him on September 22, 2016, informing him that Jayalalithaa was suffering from a cough and fever. Responding to that allegation, Sasikala said she did not mention about the phone call in her 99-para affidavit, which was filed before the commission.

There are innumerable other contradictions between statements made by Jayalalithaa’s personal doctor Sivakumar and her close confidante, Sasikala regarding the last days of her death. Sivakumar and Sasikala came to the Poes Garden residence around 9 pm, while the doctor said it was around 7 pm, reported News 18.

Jayalalithaa passed away on December 6 after going on a perennial treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai for 75 days. Months after her demise, many AIADMK ministers came out in open to speak up against her close aide Sasikala.

In the latest revelation, Shivkumar claimed that when he visited Amma’s residence, she was coughing and had a fever too. According to him, Jaya went to the washroom without any assistance but started coughing immensely. He also affirmed that there were ‘2 unknown people’ at the spot.

Sasikala stated that Amma regained from consciousness in the ambulance and asked where she was, on the other hand, Sivakumar said Amma questioned him about her whereabouts after she went through some tests at Apollo Hospital.

After the death of AIADMK chief, scepticism over the circumstances leading to her death was raised by many people, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his followers.

