Yogi Adityanath is all set to start his second tenure as a CM with five major projects

Yogi Adityanath is all set to take office early next week. In this second major victory of the State BJP led Yogi Government, everyone is keen to know the strategy and post-election manifesto’s of the government.

As per the officials, UP CM Yogi has already begun discussions with top bureaucrats, including chief secretary Durga Shanker Mishra. They have created a five major project layout for the state.

Purvanchal Expressway is being built for almost 400 kilometres in the state capital Lucknow and the key districts of Purvanchal. The expressway will be directly connected to Ghazipur. Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister, has directed that this expressway will now be extended to the Ballia area as well.

In another major development, the 296 kilometres long Bundelkhand Expressway, which runs from Chitrakoot to Etawah long will be the second significant project. It is being directed that by April 2022, the construction work should be done. So far, 67.29 percent of the work has been finished.

The Ganga Expressway, which will connect western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, is the third ambitious project. This 594-kilometer road will link Meerut directly to Prayagraj.

The Gorakhpur Link Expressway is yet another big project in the Uttar Pradesh government’s pipeline. The Gorakhpur-Azamgarh Link Expressway is currently under construction and is slated to be finished in March 2022.

Both the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments have put the proposed International Airport at Jewar in Noida on their priority lists. The contract for the development of Jewar International Airport has been appointed to Zurich International AG of Switzerland.