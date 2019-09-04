New traffic violation fines: Under the amended Motor Vehicle Act, a trolley-tractor driver in Gurugram, Haryana was fined Rs 52,000 for flouting traffic rules. In another incident, a two-wheeler rider was made to pay a whopping amount of Rs 23,000 for breaking traffic signal.

New traffic violation fines: The amended Motor Vehicles Act in no time has garnered much attention for its strict policies and forced rule breakers to abide by traffic rules. Not only this, the act has so far imposed heavy penalties against those who flout rules and the fines indeed are whopping.

In a recent incident of heavy penalty, a tractor-trolley driver from Gurugram was made to pay penalty worth Rs 59,000 for disregarding traffic norms.

He was nabbed near New Colony where he was fined under the following charges:

Driving without licence

Driving without a registration certificate

Obtaining a transport vehicle without a fitness certificate

Driving without third party insurance

Flouting air pollution standards

Carrying objectionable material

Drunk and Drive case

Not abiding by Police instructions

Breaking traffic rules

Violation of yellow signal

The police had seized tractor-trolley immediately after the driver was caught disobeying traffic rules. This is the second case charging a penalty in worth thousands for flouting rules, another case of heavy penalty was reported a day before in which an auto driver was fined Rs 32,500 for violating traffic rules.

In another case from Gurugram, a two-wheeler rider from Delhi was made to pay Rs 23,000. The new fines are part of changes brought in the 1988 Motor Vehicles Act which have massively increased fines for traffic offences to make the roads safer and prevent accidents.

Under the new Motor Vehicles act, driving without a licence will charge them Rs 5,000 which 10 times more than what they paid previously. In the case of drunk driving, the fine has been increased from Rs 2,000 to10,000 i.e. highest penalty under new traffic norms.

What is Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill:

In the purview of incessant violation of traffic rules, Rajya Sabha on July 23 passed the motor vehicles (amendment) bill followed by Lok Sabha’s validation on August 5. Introduced by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, the bill has amended the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 to provide for road safety.

It entails licenses and permits vis-a-vis motor vehicles, guidelines for motor vehicles and penalties for traffic violation.

Here’s what the new list of fines says:

For overspeeding: Penalty of Rs 1,000 for light motor vehicles while Rs 2,000 for heavier vehicles such as trucks.

For rash riding or driving, Rs 5,000 penalty will be slapped to offenders

