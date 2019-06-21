New triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha: The Narendra Modi-led NDA-II government is all set to table a new bill to ban Instant Triple Talaq in the Lok Sabha today (Friday, June 21, 2019) to safeguard the interest of Muslim women and push gender equality in the country, reports said. The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began soon after President Ram Nath Kovind, in a joint address of the Parliament on Thursday, called for the eradication of triple talaq and Nikah Halala for ensuring women equality. Earlier, Union Environment Miniter Prakash Javadekar had said the Modi government is determined to bring a new bill on the Triple Talaq issue. The Union Cabinet will discuss the bill against Instant Triple Talaq today. If cleared, the new bill will replace an ordinance that was issued earlier this year.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was passed by the 16th Lok Sabha in December after four hours of debate. In February, the Modi government had brought three ordinances on Instant Triple Talaq bill with the provision of imprisonment of up to three years for the husband. The Opposition opposed certain provisions of the bill tooth and nail regarding criminalizing the practice. The then NDA-I government failed to convert the ordinance into law within 45 days of the beginning of the session and with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha in May 2019, the bill lapsed as it was pending in Rajya Sabha. The Modi government lacked numbers to ensure its passage in Rajya Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind has urged the people to come forward to secure gender parity and gender justice and end social evils like instant triple Talaq and Nikah Halala. A BJP spokesperson said Indian Muslims should abolish the practice of Instant Triple Talaq Bill and Nikah Halala as twenty-two Islamic nations don’t follow it and the two practices that are being promoted as tools for political appeasement.

To secure gender parity and gender justice, it is important to end social evils like instant triple Talaq and Nikah Halala. I urge everyone to come forward to end these practices: #PresidentKovind pic.twitter.com/CpM9Gra7FL — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 20, 2019

– An act that has no legal consequences being made a criminal offense, cognizable and non-bailable is manifestly arbitrary and therefore, violative of Article 14.

– There is no rationale to criminalize the practice of talaq-e-biddat

– The government is hatching a conspiracy to imprison Muslim men on the pretext of Instant Triple Talaq.

– Criminalizing the husband would also lead to unwanted separation between the couple, against the wishes of the wife.

– Muslim marriage is a civil contract between two adult persons. It can’t be made a criminal offence.

– Who will take care of the kids if the man goes to jail? There is no provision in the bill by the government to provided any economic social or legal support to the woman, children and other dependents.

– There is no provision for a relative to seek the consent of an aggrieved woman before filing a formal complaint against the husband.

– The terms of imprisonment for the man up to three years is too much.

