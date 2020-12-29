Amid the Covid-19 threat, New Year celebrations across the country have been muted. To restrict the spread of the virus amid the festivities, MHA has issued fresh protocols for the citizens. Meanwhile, several states including Maharashtra have imposed restrictions on public gatherings.

Amid concern around Covid-19 and its new mutant across the world, India has imposed restrictions on the new year celebrations. While preparations to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine are underway, several states in India has already imposed night curfew and issued guidelines to restrict the spread of the virus during festivities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gujarat, Harshad Patel, has assured that police will be deployed across Gujarat to take necessary action against those who will try to break norms. He said New year parties before 9 PM adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines, including all maintaining social distancing and wearing mask, will be allowed . While in Himachal Pradesh, the government has announced that no New year celebrations will be allowed in Shimla, Kullu, Manali and Kangra due to spike in cases of Covid-19. Night curfew in the state is extended till January 5, 2021.

States of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Manipur and Karnataka too have announced night curfew on December 31 and banned celebrations at beaches, resorts, hotels, and pubs. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has banned social gatherings at The Gateway of India and marine drive. The Maharashtra government has also imposed the night curfew between December 22 to January 5. In states like Punjab, Delhi, Noida, no curfews have been imposed but the state has asked citizens to celebrate the new years eve by following the protocols.

The Centre has also issued certain guidelines to all the states and the union territories for the COVID-19. The government had already issued the circular regarding the vaccine. It had announced that the priority for the COVID-19 vaccine will be given to the healthcare workers, front-line workers and to persons above 50 years of age. About vaccine, Serum Institute of India has collaborated with University of Oxford and AstraZeneca for the manufacturing of the vaccine. Once the UK gives its approval, the expert committee at CDSCO will hold its meeting and thoroughly review the safety and immunogenicity data from the clinical records. The process may take time as the approval for Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ trials are in its phase 3.

Meanwhile, a new mutant strain of coronavirus found in UK has led to reinforcement of mandatory restrictions across the globe. Several countries have already banned the air traveling to and from UK.

