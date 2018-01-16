In a repeat of 2017 New Year's Eve horror, a shocking footage has surfaced once again shaming Karnataka's Bengaluru. In the video, a group of drunken goons can be seen attacking commuters. According to the CCTV footage, a number of goons can be seen dancing on a road when suddenly 2 people who were on a bike arrives there and they are attacked by the goons.

In a shocking footage once again shaming Karnataka’s Bengaluru, a group of drunken goons attacked commuters. According to the CCTV footage, a number of goons can be seen dancing on a road when suddenly 2 people who were on a bike arrives there and they are attacked by the goons. The group of people assaulted the couple and brutally thrashed the couple. The goons continue to hit, drag and beat the male person while his friend or colleague accompanying him on the bike was trying to save him. The incident took place on New Year’s Eve. According to reports, two among the accused have been arrested by the police.

A whole gang of drunken goons was seen swooping down the couple. However, the police as quick enough to act on the incident and have so far booked two people involved in the attack and more breakthroughs are expected until the evening or tomorrow. Meanwhile, the government has not given any official reaction to this embarrassing incident and once again shaming the brand Bengaluru, making people of the city and the nation angry.

#WATCH One person arrested today in connection with a CCTV footage of 31st December 2017 in which a couple was thrashed by a group of people #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/mNZCdWySLU — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018

It’s a huge embarrassment for the IT city even after when several precautions were taken this year by the city administration to deal with any untoward incident. The early precautions have been planned following last year’s embarrassing incident which took place in the city when few group of men indulged in mass molestation on New Year’s Eve. The incident brought global shame for the city and questions were raised on the safety and security of women.

