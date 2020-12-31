Various state governments have imposed curfews and put restrictions in place to try and avoid the spread of the new strain of Coronavirus. With 20 people already testing positive for it, the government wants to take measures for New Year celebrations and gatherings.

With the spread of the new and more contagious strain of Coronavirus, the Centre and State governments are trying to curb its spread in the country with new restrictions in place. This is naturally going to impact the awaited New Year’s celebrations, as state governments have placed rules in place regarding gatherings and parties.

Here are the cities where authorities have placed curfews and restrictions:

Delhi

The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew on December 31 and January 1 from 11 pm to 6 am to avoid large gathering during New Year celebrations, and also from 11 pm of January 1 to 6am of January 2. Public places will not include the licensed premises. However, there will be no restriction on interstate and intrastate movement of persons and goods during the curfew period. Details of the curfew were given in an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.

Noida has issued an advisory where it has instructed no more than 100 people will be allowed in a single venue.

Maharashtra

All the restaurants and pubs will have to close by 11pm as the city has a night curfew till January 5, 2021 from 11pm to 6am. The Uddhav Thackrey government had imposed a night curfew in all the municipal areas of the state. The curfew is in place from 11 pm to 6 am and will remain in force till 5 January. All places of entertainment and leisure are required to strictly abide by the timings.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday, announced an extension of lockdown in the state till 31 January next year. According to a government statement, the lockdown norms will be in place till midnight of 31 January,2021.

Bengaluru

The Home Minister of the state has announced that the city will have no celebrations in public places. People are allowed to visit restaurants, as they have been instructed to operate. However, the outlets are not allowed to organize any parties. Section 144 will be imposed in Bengaluru from 6 pm on 31 December till 6 am on 1 January, said Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru.

Chennai

The Marina Beach will stay out of bounds for people on New Year’s Eve as well as New Year’s Day. No midnight parties would be allowed on beach roads, restaurants, hotels, clubs, resorts including beach resorts, and similar places, according to an official statement.

Kolkata

There are certain rallies set to be staged during the New Year’s Eve, following the anti-CAA rallies called by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier this month. However, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court has directed the state government to ensure that there is no large gathering staged during the time.

Dehradun

In Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun, authorities have banned public celebrations like parties at hotels, bars and restaurants on New Year’s Eve and New Year, adding that violation of the ban will be punishable under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act and other relevant sections of the IPC. The ban will have its effect in Mussoorie and Rishikesh as well.

Himachal Pradesh

Eight districts of Himachal Pradesh are under night curfew till January 5. These include Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu among others.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has imposed a night curfew on December 31 in all cities having a population of over one lakh. The restrictions will remain in place from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1. Markets in the state will also be closed at 7 pm on New Year’s eve. No New Year party will be organized on the occasion while bursting of firecrackers will be banned.

