Tuesday, October 1, 2024
New York: Piyush Goyal Emphasizes PM Modi’s Economic Reforms

Piyush Goyal met Indian-origin CEOs in New York, showcasing PM Modi's reforms as key to India's growth and inviting collaboration in advanced manufacturing.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, met with young Indian-origin CEOs and entrepreneurs in New York, emphasizing the reforms introduced under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership that have driven India’s growth over the past decade.

In a post shared on X, Goyal wrote, “Great discussions with young CEOs and entrepreneurs of Indian origin in New York. Highlighted how key reforms under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership have driven India’s growth over the last decade, offering unmatched opportunities for businesses.”

He also reaffirmed India’s commitment to shared prosperity in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, robotics, artificial intelligence, and sustainable technologies. Goyal stated, “Invited American companies with expertise in high-tech manufacturing to ‘Make in India’ for the world. Reaffirmed our commitment to shared prosperity and collaboration, particularly in advanced manufacturing, robotics, AI, and sustainable technologies.”

The Union Minister also met with Chirag Patel and Chintu Patel, Co-CEOs of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, to explore ways to leverage India’s existing pharmaceutical ecosystem. Sharing pictures on X, Goyal wrote, “Held a meeting with Chintu Patel, Co-CEO, and Chirag Patel, President and Co-CEO of Amneal Pharma, a global pharmaceutical company with a presence in five locations in India. We explored ways to further leverage India’s existing pharma ecosystem for high-end R&D, including biologics, enhancing manufacturing capabilities, and building a robust supply-chain network to serve the world.”

Earlier, Goyal noted that the “Make in India” initiative has significantly contributed to the positive trends in the latest gross value added (GVA) figures. When asked about the initiative’s impact, Goyal told, “I think it’s huge because this annual survey of industries reflects the growth in the manufacturing sector.”

He added, “The fact that we have now surpassed pre-pandemic levels, and that growth continues in a sustained manner in industries such as basic metals, coke and refined petroleum products, food production, chemical industries, and motor vehicles, shows that India is a combination of manufacturing and consumption-led growth. In other parts of the developed world, growth is largely consumption-led.

