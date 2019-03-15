New Zealand mosque shooting LIVE updates: The unidentified gunman was wearing a black dress and a helmet and he was carrying a machine gun, locals said. The New Zealand Police have asked all mosques in the country to remain to shut their doors, and advised people no to visit these premises until further notice. The police also requested the citizens to call 111 in an emergency and to report bad driving call 555.

Police and ambulance staff help a wounded man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

New Zealand mosque shooting LIVE updates: Several people are now feared dead after gunmen opened fire at two mosques in central Christchurch on Friday, the New Zealand Police said. A gunman entered in Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch’s Hagley Park and started shooting with an automatic weapon, Police Commissioner Mike Bush said. The media in New Zealand reported shooting at a second mosque in the suburb of Linwood.

Following the tragic incident, all Christchurch schools and council buildings have been placed into lockdown. The New Zealand Police have asked all mosques in the country to remain to shut their doors, and advised people no to visit these premises until further notice. The police also requested the citizens to call 111 in an emergency and to report bad driving-call 555.

The Bangladesh cricket team was going to Friday prayers at the mosque, the Masjid Al Noor, when the shooting occurred but all members were safe, the Reuters reported.

The unidentified gunman was wearing military-style, camouflage outfit and a helmet and he was carrying a machine gun, locals said.

Devotees as young as 16-year-old were praying inside the mosque when the incident took place, reports said.

