In a shocking incident, a quack in a local nursing home killed a newborn in Chatra district of Jharkhand trying to prove to a couple that the baby born to them was a girl. The incident took place at Om Nursing Home in Jay Prakash Nagar area in Itkhori where the mother of the 8-month-old deceased baby, Gudia Devi was admitted. According to reports, the quack had severed the newborn’s genital to prove that the sex determination test made earlier was right. The quack had done an ultrasound just before the delivery of the baby and told the expecting mother that she was going to give birth to a girl, which didn’t happen.

Also, Chatra Civil Surgeon Dr S P Singh said, “The doctor accused in the case did not have any registration or licence under the PNDT (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques) Act. He would scout for couples looking to know the gender of the foetus and get ultrasound done at the clinic of some of his associates.” The doctor further said, “We have got the postmortem done. The allegations against the doctor that he got the genitals severed… are true,” as per reports in a leading daily.

Moreover, the accused has been identified as Anuj Kumar, who performed the ultrasound and told the couple that they are going to have a baby girl. A doctor in the nursing home recommended a caesarean and asked the family to deposit Rs 10,000 for the operation. Then Gudia’s husband, Anil Panda, made a partial payment of the amount and the caesarean was carried out when a son was born to the couple. Later the quack cut the genitals to claim that his sex determination test was right and that the baby was a girl born with deformities. The quack has been absconding since the incident and police have registered a case against the quack and s search is on to hunt him down.

