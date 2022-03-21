Several leaders, including BJP MLA Rekha Arya, Ganesh Joshi and Arvind Pandey have supported the re-election of Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Chief Minister.

Ahead of the government formation in Uttarakhand, Newly-elected MLAs of Uttarakhand took oath to office today. The MLAs administered oath to office and secrecy by Protem speaker Bansidhar Bhagat. Later in the day, the name of the next chief minister will be decided in BJP legislative party meeting.

Several leaders, including BJP MLA Rekha Arya, Ganesh Joshi and Arvind Pandey have supported the re-election of Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Chief Minister. However, his re-election lies in a debacle after he lost against Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri in the recently concluded assembly elections with a margin of 6,579 votes.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Kaushik, and former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday at his residence in the national capital to discuss government formation. BJP President JP Nadda and party leaders BL Santhosh and Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj were also present at Shah’s residence.

After the meeting, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the procedure for government formation is underway and the BJP central leadership will take a decision on CM face.