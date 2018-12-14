News anchor found dead in Noida: Radhika Kaushik, a Rajasthan-based news anchor committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of her residence in Noida sector-77. The incident came to light after the security guard of Antariksh Forest apartments informed the nearby police about the grave incident.

News anchor found dead in Noida: A Television anchor reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of her residence in Noida sector-77. The deceased’s woman body was discovered by the police from her residence on early Friday, December 14. The journalist has was identified as Radhika Kaushik, who was working with Zee Rajasthan and hailed from Jaipur, she was residing in Noida for the past four months, as per media reports.

Following the incident, the anchor was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead. The incident came to light after the security guard of Antariksh Forest Apartments in Noida’s Sector-77 informed the nearby police. Following which the police reached the spot, as per preliminary reports, there was a party going on in the flat when the incident took place. The cops recovered bottles of alcohol from the deceased’s apartment.

According to the police, the deceased was with her colleague named Rahul Awasthi, who was also present at the time of the incident. Further, the police reported that both of them were in an inebriated condition during which had an argument.

As per the latest media reports, the cops are yet to discover the reason for her extreme step or it was a murder. The body of the deceased has sent the body for autopsy, her fellow colleague Rahul Awasthi has been detained.

