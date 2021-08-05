Newspaper Association of India appointed Afternoon Voice editor-in-chief Vaidehi Taman as General Secretary

- Advertisement -

The Newspaper Association of India (NAI) has appointed Vaidehi Taman the editor-in-chief of Afternoon Voice as the All-India General Secretary of its association.

NAI was founded in 1993 by Late. Dr M.R. Gaur is a not-for-profit trade association representing owners, publishers, and editors of Local and National newspapers and magazines across India.

For the past 23 years, the Newspaper Association of India has been continuously trying to enhance the efficacies of various newspapers and journals by spanning through the length and breadth of India and ensuring the protection of journalists. These are the vital reasons for ensuring independent and unbiased journalism.

On the appointment NAI secretary, Vipin Gaur said, “Newspaper Association of India always wanted to create a special space for female journalists of India, Vaidehi Taman being a senior journalist and independent editor of Afternoon Voice, looking at her capabilities we have nominated her as General secretary of the organization. Newspaper Association of India works for the welfare of journalists across India.”

Vaidehi Taman on taking up the new role said, “This will be a challenging role but I will try my best to put forward the issues of the media fraternity to the authorities and stand for the fraternity. My utmost priority is to help and rebuild the most hit industry due to the pandemic and the industry which has faced the most job losses, I will put forward the issues of local newspapers and journalists to the governments.”