Bharat Ratna For Ratan Tata: Celebrating A Visionary Leader And Philanthropist | NewsX Exclusive

In a heartfelt tribute to an extraordinary legacy, NewsX has launched a campaign advocating for the Bharat Ratna Award to be conferred upon the late Ratan Tata. An emblem of vision and philanthropy, Ratan Tata dedicated his life to elevating the Indian industrial landscape and championing social causes that touched countless lives.

As the chairman of the Tata Group from 1991 to 2012, he not only transformed one of India’s most iconic conglomerates but also prioritized education, healthcare, and rural development, solidifying his role as a leading philanthropist. His remarkable contributions earned him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and the Padma Bhushan in 2000, recognizing his unwavering commitment to the nation’s progress.

As we reflect on his profound impact, the call to honor him with the Bharat Ratna resonates deeply, celebrating a legacy that inspires future generations to dream big and give back to society.

To commemorate his remarkable achievements and honor his legacy, the campaign advocating for Ratan Tata to receive the Bharat Ratna has garnered support from numerous celebrities and eminent personalities. Joining the discussion were notable figures who share this vision, including Sanjeev Kapoor, Suhel Seth, businessman and columnist, and Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF, with the host Megha Sharma, Executive Editor, all united in their commitment to celebrating Tata’s impactful contributions.

Sanjeev Kapoor’s Reflections

Kicking off the conversation, Sanjeev Kapoor shared his experience of meeting Ratan Tata, reflecting on their interaction and saying, “Who else could be more deserving of the Bharat Ratna than the Ratna of this country, Mr. Ratan Tata?”

He also added, “I think it would only be apt that the Bharat Ratna is given to him. In terms of my interactions, the impact he had on me started from a distance. It began when I saw him sitting in a park, specifically at the United Services Club in Mumbai. At that time, I had just begun to gain a bit of fame, and I was unsure of how to navigate it. There was so much advice coming my way—what I should wear, how I should drive, where I should be seen, and where I shouldn’t. I felt immense pressure to change, but I just wanted to be myself.

One evening, I spotted him sitting on a bench, playing with a dog—I’m not sure if it was his or not. Despite being the chairman of the Tata Group, he sat there completely calm, without any security or fuss around him, just lost in his own world. He was already a significant figure, yet there he was, exuding tranquility. In that moment, everything clicked for me.”

Suhel Seth on the Significance of Loss

Moving ahead with the discussion, Suhel Seth discussed how significant the loss of Mr. Ratan Tata is for India and the global business community and said, “I think Ratan Tata’s demise is a monumental loss for humanity; forget just one country or, you know, whatever. I think we were blessed that he was Indian, we were blessed that he lived amidst us, we were blessed that he did all that he did beyond business for the community at large, for society at large, to help the less privileged, to help people who needed succor, who needed help. To that end, I think Ratan Tata will be remembered not just as a global personality but as someone who redefined humanity and humanism.”

Mukesh Aghi’s Thoughts

Continuing the discussion along the same lines, Mukesh Aghi expressed his thoughts on the significance of the loss, saying, “Mr. Tata was an iconic statesman; he was a business leader and also represented brand India internationally. He studied and worked in the U.S., so any large company interested in finding a partner in India would always reach out to Mr. Tata for potential partnerships. He embodied the ethics, opportunities, and economic vision of India in a very positive way. Therefore, the loss is not just for India but for the global community.”

In honoring Ratan Tata’s extraordinary legacy, the campaign for the Bharat Ratna not only celebrates his transformative contributions to industry and philanthropy but also inspires future generations to uphold his values. As voices from diverse fields unite to advocate for this recognition, it becomes clear that Tata’s impact transcends borders, leaving an indelible mark on both India and the global community. His vision and humanity will continue to resonate, guiding us toward a better future.

