The polling for the high stake Karnataka Elections 2018 concluded on Saturday with voting percentage touching down to 70. Going by the NewsX-CNX exit poll prediction, Karnataka is approaching towards a hung assembly with BJP seem to be emerging as the single largest party. While the counting of votes will be held on May 15, let's take a look at how all the three leading parties — BJP, Congress and JDS — may perform region wise.

According to NewsX-CNX exit polls prediction, it is likely to be a hung assembly in Karnataka with Yeddyurappa-led BJP being the single largest party as the exit poll predicts somewhere around 102-110 seats out of 224. The counting of votes will be held on May 15.

While the counting of votes will be held on May 15, let’s take a look on how the parties may perform in different regions in the Karnataka. Talking about state capital Bengaluru which has a total of 30 seats, the BJP might grab 21 seats, Congress may win 8, JDS 1 while others might have to satisfy with none. In Central Karnataka which has 21 seats in total, the BJP may win around 13 seats, Congress may have 5, JDS can win 2 while others may only get one seat.

In Hyderabad Karnataka region which has a total of 40 seats, the BJP can claim victory on 14 seats, Congress may win 23, JDS may get 2 while others may have to settle down with only one seat. In old Mysore which has a total of 62 seats, BJP may lag behind with only 8 seats, Congress may get 24 while JDS can win 29 seats.

In coastal Karnataka with 19 seats total, BJP can grab 14 seats, Congress may get 4, JDS might only claim victory on 1 seat while there is no hope for others. In Bombay Karnataka region which has 50 seats, BJP might win 36 seats, Congress could get 11, JDS may win 2 seats while others can have their luck only on 1 seat.

Meanwhile, the NewsX-CNX exit poll 2018 has shown BJP as getting anywhere between 102 to 110 seats, followed by Congress garnering 72-78 seats. With a hung assembly predicted the party that will emerge as the kingmaker is the JD(S) which as per the poll may manage seats between 35-39.

Karnataka elections are being seen as one of the most important polls ahead of the 2019 General Elections. A win for either the BJP or the Congress will boost their campaign and morale for the Lok Sabha polls next year and may herald a change in the political perspective in the country. For BJP, a win in Karnataka is important as it has to show that the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party’s winning streak is still continuing while for the Congress, a win in Karnataka elections will help party’s cadres regain confidence and represent a strong opposition against the Central government.

