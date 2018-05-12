According to NewsX-CNX exit poll prediction, Karnataka may witness a hung assembly with BJP emerging as the single largest party. Talking about the vote share percentage as per NewsX-CNX exit poll for 2018, the Congress may get a total of 33.75%, BJP can get 36.09%, JDS might get around 18.25% while others may get somewhere around 11.91%.

Voting for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 ended on Saturday evening. According to NewsX-CNX exit poll prediction, the state may witness a hung assembly with BJP emerging as the single largest party. Talking about the vote share as per NewsX-CNX exit poll, then the Congress may get a total of 33.75%, BJP can get 36.09%, JDS might get around 18.25% while others may get somewhere around 11.91%. Voting on 222 out of 224 seats for Karnataka elections was held today while the counting of votes will be held on May 15.

Comparing the predicted vote share for 2018 with what it was in 2013, Congress got 36.59%, BJP got 19.89%, JDS received 20.19% and others settled at 23.33%. While Karnataka seems to be moving towards a hung assembly according to exit poll prediction, the BJP might still emerger as the single largest party. The Yeddyurappa-led BJP party in Karnataka may get close to 102-110 seats, followed by the Congress with 72-78 seats and JDS with 35-39 seats, according to the NewsX-CNX exit poll.

In 2013, the Congress won 122 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly in 2013 but that was primarily because Yeddyurappa had floated a rebel outfit then and had split votes for the BJP.

Karnataka witnessed 70% polling in the high stake elections. Polling in two constituencies — RR Nagar and Jayanagar, both in Bengaluru — did not take place today as the Election Commission had postponed elections after around 10,000 voter ID cards were found at a flat in Bengaluru. While the elections in the state are over now, all the three leading parties — Congress, BJP and JDS — put up a tough fight and led a power-packed campaign to woo voters in the state.

Karnataka elections are being seen as one of the most important polls ahead of the 2019 General Elections. A win for either the BJP or the Congress will boost their campaign and morale for the Lok Sabha polls next year and may herald a change in the political perspective in the country. For BJP, a win in Karnataka is important as it has to show that the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party’s winning streak is still continuing while for the Congress, a win in Karnataka elections will help party’s cadres regain confidence and represent a strong opposition against the Central government.

