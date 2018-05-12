As the polling for the high-stake Karnataka Elections 2018 concluded on Saturday evening, the state may witness a hung assembly according to NewsX-CNX exit poll prediction with BJP emerging as the single largest party. However, in a state like Karnataka, where caste played an important role, let's see how the party may perform in the state assembly elections castewise.

Polling in the state of Karnataka has finally come to a close with 70% recorded as the total voting percentage by the end of election day. But the excitement is not over yet. Now the exit poll numbers are out and they are predicting a hung assembly with numbers hinting at BJP emerging as the single largest party. The NewsX-CNX exit poll 2018 has shown BJP as getting anywhere between 102 to 110 seats, followed by Congress garnering 72-78 seats. With a hung assembly predicted the party that will emerge as the kingmaker is the JD(S) which as per the poll may manage seats between 35-39.

Among all these figures of seat share prediction, another major factor is the caste share that has emerged. The Kurabas have emerged as the ones giving Congress the lion’s share of its votes with about 80% of the whole. But the one that Congress was banking on is seen to be lagging behind — the Lingayats — with only 10% of the vote share. The Vokkaligas it seems, as per the prediction, have not been pleased with the Congress’ performance and have formed only 3% of the vote share. The OBC and the SC have been predicted as being 35% and 33% of the entire vote share.

Surprisingly, the BJP has seemed to have benefitted in a big way from the Lingayat support which it is predicted to have given 71% of the votes. The OBC and the SC are a close second and third with 40% and 34%, respectively. The saffron party has also managed to get beneficial support from the Vokkaligas at 18% and Kurabas at 6%.

The JD(S) on the other hand has the Vokkaligas on their side at 69%, the highest if compared to the Congress and BJP (69+18+3). The rest of the vote share that of the SC, OBC, Kurabas, Lingayat for the JD(S) does not really have such significant numbers standing at 18%, 13%, 1%, 11%, respectively.

Karnataka elections are being seen as one of the most important polls ahead of the 2019 General Elections. A win for either the BJP or the Congress will boost their campaign and morale for the Lok Sabha polls next year and may herald a change in the political perspective in the country. For BJP, a win in Karnataka is important as it has to show that the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party’s winning streak is still continuing while for the Congress, a win in Karnataka elections will help party’s cadres regain confidence and represent a strong opposition against the Central government.

