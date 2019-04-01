NewsX.com, inKhabar.com win Excellence in Media and Entertainment- News Award at DMS DIGIXX 2019: inKhabar.com and NewsX.com, the digital assets of the iTV network won an award at the 3rd edition of DMS DIGIXX 2019 in the media and entertainment- news category. The award ceremony was held at Hotel Leela Ambience, Gurugram.

inKhabar.com and NewsX.com, the digital assets of the iTV network won an award at the 3rd edition of DMS DIGIXX 2019 in the media and entertainment- news category. The award ceremony was held at Hotel Leela Ambience, Gurugram. NewsX.com and inKhabar.com won this award for the fastest page load speed after achieving 98 scores on Lighthouse for Newsx.com and inKhabar.com websites respectively, 98 is the highest score among any news sites in the country which makes them the fastest loading website in India, as per Google’s benchmark this score is best in the industry.

Commenting on the win, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder and Promoter of iTV Network, said, “This award is a testament to our resilience and our passion to work tirelessly to enable to add value to our viewers through the language content narrative we are building. Ground connect & digital amplifications will be a key agenda that we will be driving in the coming year to build sustained engagement with the brand.”

The digital team for NewsX.com and inKhabar.com uses an innovative approach to reach this objective by implementing new media solutions which resulted in an increase in users by 25% Sustainable competitive advantage – Achieved SEO score of 100 which is better than industry standards.

The focus of NewsX.com and inKhabar.com is to create first-hand news and information available at fingertips and offering content that is engaging and interactive. By leveraging popular information-sharing platforms, the network is not only enriching the TV-viewing experience, but is also on a journey to connect millions of people across India to the best content on offer.

About iTV Network

iTV Network is India’s fastest growing news and infotainment network with multiple interests in print, electronic and digital media. The network owns and operates two national news channels that include the Hindi frontrunner India News and the English news channel NewsX. iTV Network’s regional channels include India News Haryana, India News Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand, India News Rajasthan, India News Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, India News Punjab, India News Gujarat, NewsX Kannada and NewsXO that establish the network’s strong foothold in the regional news market. The network also has a foothold in the entertainment segment including PTunes and P Plus entertainment channels. The network also runs two print publications – The Sunday Guardian and Aaj Samaj. In digital space, iTV network runs news portals- inKhabar.com; NewsX.com; aajsamaj.com; sundayguardianlive.com

