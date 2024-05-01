NewsX Exclusive: How Dr. S. Jaishankar Roasted Rahul Gandhi

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 2023 Cambridge speech where he spoke how ‘India was falling apart’, questioning his intentions.

Speaking exclusively to NewsX Editor-In-Chief Rishabh Gulati, Dr Jaishankar emphasised that on the one hand Prime Minister Modi’s foreign policy has garnered praise from across all corners of the world, on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi has been peddling lies about India to the world.

The External Affairs Minister said, “Some people who consciously go out of India, bad mouth the country. In politics, I don’t have to say nice things about you, but, I don’t have to run down the system. I don’t have to say the country is falling apart.”

Dr Jaishankar called out the Gandhi scion’s remarks on the liberty of minorities in India and said, “Rahul needs to answer why he says some things. I can only guess it’s because of lack of traction back home. He may feel there are more like-minded people out there.”

He also raked up Rahul’s visit to Cambridge University in March 2023 and advised people to listen to the entire lecture. Taking a dig at the Congress leader, Dr Jaishankar highlighted, “You will see the admiration for China in the lecture. He will never criticise the Belt-and-Road that impinges on our sovereignty.”

Apart from slamming the Congress leader, the External Affairs Minister spotlighted his principles and stressed that it doesn’t personally sit right with him to take politics outside the country.