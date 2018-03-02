NewsX has accessed the probe documents as far as the investigations in Karti Chidambaram's case are concerned and it says that Karti has opened and closed accounts in Metro Bank United Kingdom in 2017. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) received intelligence from overseas sources. The probe has now shown that he received funds from family members and also tried to alter assets in foreign countries.

It is given that Karti Chidambaram’s lawyer had been claiming that there were no bank accounts of Karti overseas but according to details which have been accessed by NewsX, Karti has 12 bank accounts in Metro Bank in the United Kingdom as per last year details. Also there was money that was transferred to friends and family members and these are the details that both the agencies will be looking forward to because CBI had earlier suspected Karti Chidambaram of destroying evidence but right now we understand that the noose is tightening around Karti as more information about his bank account details as well as the transactions will closely be monitored by both CBI and ED.

Earlier on Thursday, Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram was sent to CBI custody till March 6 in INX Media Case by the Patiala House Court. However, giving his initial reaction after the court gave its order to sent him to CBI custody, Karti Chidambaram said, “I will be vindicated eventually.” Karti Chidambaram was detained on February 28 at around 8 AM. Krati Chidambaram was detained soon after he had landed in Chennai from his business trip from London. According to the CBI, Congress leader’s son, Karti had received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.

