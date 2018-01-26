In a special broadcast on Friday, NewsX tried to get the perspective of prominent voices across the world on 'New India' and PM Modi's 'Act East' policy. Sharing their voices, known personalities from the world capitals shared how India was emerging as a major player in the world and it was hard to ignore its rise. They also shared how India could strengthen ties with their respective countries to meet its goals.

On the occasion of Republic Day of India, NewsX reached out to prominent voices of ASEAN countries and other crucial world capitals in a one of its kind broadcast to get their perspective on new India. Kicking off the global news broadcast, Dr Nicole Curato, editor of the Duterte Reader in the Philippines pointed out how India has started to gain more attention in the world in recent times and the same was evident in the ASEAN summit. She added that both the countries should try and strengthen cultural ties.

In the special global broadcast, Korn Kingkaew, a lecturer at Bangkok shared some tips on how India and Thailand can cooperate in a better way to grow together. Further, senior researcher Dr Soyen Park stressed that issues like climate change and terrorism needed immediate attention and bilateral ties between South Korea and India must be strategically enhanced. She added that South Korea was looking forward to developing a credible relationship with the country.

Presenting the Indonesian view, Executive Director at CIPS, Rainer Heufers said that Indian economy is a centre of attention in the country and its development was being watched with much interest in Indonesia. He added that a majority of people in Indonesia believed India could make a big impact in the world. Further, in the telecast, Ryosuke Hanada, an analyst from Tokyo emphasised that India will emerge as a major power in next 10 years. He added that enhanced Indo-Japan relations will be crucial for both the countries. Many other renowned voices also shared their opinion on the idea of ‘New India’ including Dr Nicole Curato, Korn Kingkaew, Rainer Heufers, Melissa Wong, Dr Soyen Park, Ryosuke Hanada, Anastasia Likhacheva, Alexey Maslov, Alberto Turkstra, Angela Sarafian, Michaela Kufner and Edward Danks. Majority of them were of the opinion that India’s rise was being noticed closely by their respective countries as well as the entire world.

Check out the full show here: