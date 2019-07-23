Nava Brindavana in Koppal district of Karnataka reconstructed by devout Hindus: UNESCO World heritage Nava Brindavana site in Karnataka has been restored after miscreants vandalised it on Thursday. The site is situated on the banks of Tungabhadra river in Anegondi area of Koppal district near Hampi.

NewsX had reported how the site was demolished by some vandals when the locals were busy observing the Madhwa tradition on the occasion of Ashada Ekadashi.

The case came to light after a video featuring three/ four men emerged in February 2019. The men were seen pushing the stone at the site went viral on social media. The culprits were later identified as Ayush Sahu, Rajababu Choudry, Raha Aryan Choudry, and Rajeskumar Choudary. The four boys were arrested for vandalising a portion of the UNESCO world heritage site in the state’s Hampi district, confessed to the crime.

Following the incident, Madhawa community and others staged a protest in Hampi demanding adequate protection for the ancient site. The site is situated on the banks of Tungabhadra river in Anegondi area of Koppal district near Hampi. It is also said that Nava Brindavana is one of the ancient monumental sites which comprises samadhis of nine saints of the Madhwa community.

Hampi: Four youths (standing in the middle in 1st pic) who vandalised ancient pillars at a temple in world heritage site Hampi earlier this year, helped restore the pillars yesterday paid Rs 70,000 fine each after being ordered by a Karnataka court. pic.twitter.com/vF5cFc2JSZ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019

The Madhwas is a sub-caste of the Brahmins. They are mostly settled in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Goa.

Bellary superintendent of police (SP) Arun Rangarajan told media that the accused were held after a phone number linked to the Instagram account helped them in nabbing the boys.

Hampi, one of the ancient archaeological sites in Karnataka has numerous ruined temple complexes of the Vijayanagara Empire. It is considered as one of the country’s richest city. Traders and tourists come from Persia and Portugal to visit the place.

