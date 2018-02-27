Nagaland on Tuesday witnessed Assembly Elections 2018 and voted to elect the next government in the state. While the polls may have been over in three crucial north-eastern states including Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, lets take a look on what NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit polls have to say about the fate of political parties in Nagaland. Will PM Modi led BJP will continue its winning streak, or the Congress will come up with a surprise or it would be game of regional parties.

India’s north-eastern state Nagaland on Tuesday witnessed Assembly Elections 2018 and voted to elect the next government in the state. While the polls may have been over in three crucial north-eastern states, the real nail-biting time for the political parties is set to begin now as their fate is already locked in the election ballot ahead of the counting of votes on March 3. Nagaland recorded a total of 75% voting on Tuesday. As the voting is over in Nagaland, let’s take a look at what NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit polls have to say about who will be forming the next government in the state.

Going by NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit polls, there could be a tough fight between BJP+NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) and Naga People’s Front (NPF). According to exit polls, BJP+NDPP may claim 27-32 seats, while NPF can take their count to 20-25. However, amidst all this, there seems to be no relief for the Rahul Gandhi Congress party as according to exit polls, they may have to settle down with 2 seats. Taking a look at the vote share of these parties, BJP+NDPP is getting 48% vote share, NPF is getting 42% vote share while Congress have to satisfy themselves with only 4.4% vote share.

NewsX – Jan Ki Baat exit polls: Neck and Neck fight in Nagaland

BJP+ NDPP: 27-32

NPF: 20-25

INC: 0-2

OTH: 5-7

NewsX – Jan Ki Baat exit polls: Nagaland vote share

BJP+ NDPP: 48%

NPF: 42%

INC: 4.4%

OTH: 5.6%

A total of 361 candidates are said to be in the tussle and more than 18.4 lakh voters can cast their vote in the ongoing Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly Elections. Election were revoked in the state of Meghalaya following the killing of NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma. The NCP candidate was killed in an IED blast. The family of Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma including his wife, brother and sister-in-law were in the fray.

