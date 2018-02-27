NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit poll: Talking about the projected vote share in Meghalaya, Congress has got a share of 21%, NPP a share of 39%. BJP a share of 12% and UDP a share of 15%. Others have got a vote share of 13%. The results of the election will be announced on March 3. The exit polls have shown that there is no saffron wave in the hilly state unlike the rest of India. People seem to unsatisfied with ruling Congress as well which faces the risk of being voted out of power.

The voting for Northeast Election 2018 came to an end on Tuesday. Right after the conclusion of voting, the exit polls have emerged. In the state of Meghalaya, National People’s Party (NPP) is likely to grab the power on most seats. According to NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, NPP will gain 23-27 seats, while the saffron party BJP is likely to get hold of 8-12 seats. The ruling Congress might be limited to 13-17 seats in the north-eastern state. Others are likely to win on 2-6 seats.

As far as the projected vote share is concerned, Congress has got a share of 21%, NPP a share of 39%. BJP a share of 12% and UDP a share of 15%. Others have got a vote share of 13%. The results of the election will be announced on March 3. The exit polls have shown that there is no saffron wave in the hilly state unlike the rest of India. People seem to unsatisfied with ruling Congress as well which faces the risk of being voted out of power.

ALSO READ: Northeast Elections 2018: Here is what NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has revealed

As far as other states are concerned, it is going to be an interesting fight in Nagaland. In the north-eastern state, BJP+ NDPP are likely to win on 27-32 seats. While NPF is likely to get hold of 20-25. Congress is likely to grab power on 0-2 seats and others are likely to retain 5-7 seats. Talking about Tripura, BJP+IPFT are likely to win on 35-45 seats. CPI(M) is likely to get hold of 14-23 seats, while Congress might go seatless. Others are likely to 0-1 seats.

ALSO READ: NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit polls 2018: BJP-IPFT may form govt in Tripura; likely to get 35-45 seats

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App