People of Nagaland and Meghalaya on Tuesday voted to choose the next government in the state. As the Assembly Elections 2018 in North-Eastern states Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland are finally over, NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit polls give you an idea of who is likely to form the government in these states. According to exit polls in Tripura, BJP+IPFT is seen making the government in the state with a decent performance in all North, West and Central Tripura while CPI(M) looks ahead in South Tripura.

People of Nagaland and Meghalaya on Tuesday voted to choose the next government in the state. As the Assembly Elections 2018 in North-Eastern states Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland are finally over, NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit polls give you an idea of who is likely to form the government in these states. According to NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit polls for Tripura, BJP+IPFT (Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) is likely to claim the elections by grabbing somewhere between 35-45 seats and form the government in the state. While CPI(M) is getting somewhere around 14-23 seats and seems on the backfoot. The biggest loser coming out of these elections here is Rahul Gandhi led Congress party for which our exit-poll shows zero seats.

Taking a look at the vote share, then BJP+IPFT is getting a total of 51% vote share in Tripura, CPI (M) is getting a total of 45% vote share, Congress getting 3% vote share and others may settle down at 1%. Talking about BJP’s performance in North Tripura which has in total 11 seats, BJP+IPFT are getting 7 seats, CPI (M) is getting 4 seats while others will have to settle down on zero. While BJP seems ahead in North Tripura, it’s not the same case in Central Tripura. Going by exit polls, there is neck-to-neck fight between BJP+IPFT and CPI(M) in Central Tripura as BJP+IPFT are getting 6 seats and CPI(M) is getting 5 seats.

Moving on to South and West Tripura, then BJP+IPFT seems to claim the game here as going by exit polls, the duo might get 12 seats, while CPI(M) may have to settle down with 2. But it’s not the same case in South Tripura as according to exit polls, CPI(M) looks ahead and may claim victory on 12 seats, BJP+IPFT is getting 10 seats, out of 22 total seats.

NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit polls: Tripura Tussle

BJP+IPFT: 35-45

CPI(M): 14-23

INC: 0

OTH: 0-1

NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit polls: Vote share in Tripura

BJP+IPFT: 51

CPI(M): 45

INC: 3

OTH: 1

NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit polls: North Tripura

Total seats: 11

BJP+IPFT: 7

CPI(M): 4

OTH: 0

NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit polls: Central Tripura

Total seats: 12

BJP+IPFT: 6

CPI(M): 5

OTH: 1

NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit polls: West Tripura

Total seats: 14

BJP+IPFT: 12

CPI(M): 2

OTH: 0

NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit polls: South Tripura

Total seats: 22

BJP+IPFT: 10

CPI(M): 12

OTH: 0

Here are top 5 takeaways from high stakes Tripura Elections 2018

PM Narendra Modi’s appeal gets BJP anti-left votes

CM Manik Sarkar retains Dhanpur seat

Anti-incumbency costs CPI(M)

7th Pay Commission: Critical Issue

Jobs: Key issue for Tripura voters

