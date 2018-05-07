With the election war in Karnataka intensifying, India's leading media firm iTV organised NewsX Karnataka Next Conclave 2018 to get the full insight from the strong political contenders about their preparations before the polls. When NewsX asked CM Siddaramaiah about his views on the political atmosphere in the state, he enthusiastically said that Congress will sweep the upcoming Assembly elections. In an attempt to garner more votes the Chief Minister said that he is committed to regional politics and wants Karnataka to have supremacy in every sector.

With the polls in Karnataka just 5 days away, iTV network has conducted a mega event named ‘NewsX Karnataka Next Conclave 2018’ where it invited strong political contenders such as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and some BJP party members. While speaking at the event, the Congress veteran asserted that his party will surely sweep the upcoming Assembly elections and gain the majority with 120+ seats to form the government in the state. Siddaramaiah further claimed that his party is getting an overwhelming support from the residents of the state.

When asked about his political opponent BJP, he said that the there is dissent among people about the saffron party and they have no chance of coming back to power. Siddaramaiah further clarified that people are angry over Amit Shah’s decision to give 8 assembly tickets to mining baron Janardhana Reddy brothers.

Siddaramaiah also criticised Modi government for the deteriorating state of Dalits and other backward classes residing in India. Talking more about the issue, he said that the atrocities on Dalits have increased by 38% as compared to the previous year. He also pointed fingers at Modi government for failing to provide social security to these classes. “Hence, BJP has no moral right to take over the state of Karnataka,” said the Congress leader.

Boasting more about his political outfit, the Chief Minister said that the residents of the state are happy with the programs that his government initiated in order to ease their living. “Our programs have reached the target groups and hence we are confident of winning the upcoming elections”.

When asked about the recent act by PM Modi applauding Deve Gowda of JD(S), Siddaramaiah said that it a move was taken by the BJP in order to scare Congress president Rahul Gandhi. “It is a politically motivated statement. The main aim of such action is to make a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi.”

When enquired why he has become aggressive after BJP increased its rallies in the poll-bound state. Siddaramaiah said that he was always an aggressive politician but has never put false allegations on his opponents or even made personal remarks like PM Modi. He further clarifies that his tweets on the opposition are just merely a reaction.

In order to garner more votes, Siddaramaiah stated that he is committed to regional politics and wants Karnataka to have supremacy in every sector. On Lingayat card, Siddaramaiah said that he has directed the state minority commission to form a proposal for granting a separate religious status to the minority of the region.

Elections to the Karnataka Assembly will be conducted on May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15.

