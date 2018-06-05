Union Railway and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal while speaking at the NewsX NPA Conclave on Tuesday said that political interference in the functioning of the banks will not be tolerated. The concern of the government is to resolve all the NPAs.

Union Railway and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal while speaking at the NewsX NPA Conclave on Tuesday congratulated NewsX for the initiative and said that its the concern of the government to resolve all the NPAs (Non-Performing Assets). Union Minister said that the problem in the past 30-35 years was not even recongnised due to which the loan burden on the banks almost got tripled. Our efforts has been to force the banks to recognise the problem.

Speaking at the NewsX NPA Conclave, Piyush Goyal mentioned about the demonetisation exercise and said that a lot of data have came out after the note ban exercise. Information about which are those companies who do not provide their actual data came out after the demonetisation drive. It helped in better understanding of the entire ecosystem.

Piyush Goyal said that the introduction of insolvency and bankruptcy code has helped in identifying and rectifying the problem. After the implementation of the GST, resolution have already started.

Our effort has been to change the mindset of the people. Speaking about the recovery of the loans, Piyush Goyal said that its the responsibility of the banks to recover big value loans.

The government is extremely concerned about small businesses. Concluding his remarks, Piyush Goyal said political interference in the working of the banks will not tolerated. However, it’s the responsibility of the banks to check whether genuine capital is coming.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App