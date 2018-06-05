The plenary opening session of NewsX NPA Conclave saw eminent personalities expressing views on current Indian Banking scenario. The Panel included Principal Economic Advisor to the government of India, Sanjeev Sanyal, Naina Kidwai, former CEO HSBC Bank, Anand Sinha, former governor of Reserve Bank of India, and Sanjeev Krishnan, Partner corporate deals PWC.

The Panel included Principal Economic Advisor to the government of India, Sanjeev Sanyal, Naina Kidwai, former CEO HSBC Bank, Anand Sinha, former governor of Reserve Bank of India, and Sanjeev Krishnan, Partner corporate deals PWC.

At the opening plenary session of the NewsX NPA Conclave on Tuesday, eminent personalities from the Indian banking sector expressed views on the NPA resolution of NewsX. The Panel included Principal Economic Advisor to the government of India, Sanjeev Sanyal, Naina Kidwai, former CEO HSBC Bank, Anand Sinha, former governor of Reserve Bank of India, and Sanjeev Krishnan, Partner corporate deals PWC.

Sanjeev Sanyal, on being asked about Piyush Goyal’s comment on Indian Banking sector, celebrating the efforts of the government by NewsX anchor Gauri Dwivedi, said that it was a little early to declare victory as the process goes on forever. He said the government has planned and executed initiatives that will benefit India in the coming generations, not just immediate future. The aim of all the initiatives, according to Sanjeev, is to alter the economic and business culture of India in a fundamental way.

The major problem was that a huge portion of Indian capital was being accumulated in the hands of a few people. Therefore allocating capital to entrepreneurs was a challenge, now the government has made efforts to change this culture.

Anand Sinha, former RBI governor said that Insolvency and banking code, recently introduced by the government, is a game changer in Indian Banking Sector. IBC is an unprecedented crackdown on the NPAs.

He said, now if a company becomes NPA the banks can get to them after 90 days and restructuring of account won’t change a thing.

Naina Kidwai, former CEO HSBC Bank supporting the move to allocate NPAs to someone else who can run and profit from NPAs said, as long as the process is transparent it is indeed acceptable.

Sanjeev Krishnan, Partner corporate Deals, PWC, said that some sectors will be a challenge like the power sector, but these early resolution are something to cheer about. But the road might be a little bumpy ahead.

NewsX has been covering NPA cases for past 100 days and exposing the companies that are running illegally, against the rules and regulations.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App