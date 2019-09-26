NewsX-Pollstart Opinion Poll: According to the latest opinion poll, BJP would return to power in Haryana and Maharashtra. The voting share has also increased for the saffron party in both the states compared to last elections, reports.

NewsX-Pollstart Opinion Poll: Assembly elections for the two states, Haryana and Maharashtra, are round the corner and all parties have geared up for the intense battle. The elections would be held on October 21 and counting of votes would take place on October 24 in both the states, said the Elections Commission of India (ECI) in a press conference last week. Haryana and Maharashtra have 90 and 288 assembly seats respectively. In Haryana, the battle would be fought between BJP, Congress, JJP, AAP, INLD, and others. While BJP-Shivsena, Congress, NCP, and other regional groups would be locking horns in Maharashtra.

Both states have BJP governments currently led by Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana) and Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra). The saffron party would try to retain the power in both the states, while the Opposition, mainly Congress in both the states, has been trying hard to make a come back.

Ahead of the big fight, political pundits, who have been in constant touch with the people of the states from urban as well as rural areas, have predicted a winner and number of seats for these parties.

As per the NewsX-Pollstart survey, BJP would be registering a landslide victory and return in power in both the states. Talking about the numbers, BJP would clinch 155 seats, and his ally Shivsena would win 55 seats. The Opposition Congress and NCP would have bag only 24 and 25 seats respectively. While other regional parties would be getting 29 seats this time.

The numbers have improved for the saffron party as reports have claimed that 33 more seats would be added to the total and their vote share would shoot up to 31%.

The political reviews have been the same from the Haryana too, where BJP would retain the power, experts said. Of 90 assembly seats, ruling BJP would get 76 seats which means another thumping victory. The Opposition parties may even fail to cross the single-digit mark as the survey has predicted only 01 seat for the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and 06 seats for Congress. Other regional fronts including Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would be able to win maximum 07 seats.

Last time in 2015, the numbers were 47 for BJP, 19 for INLD, Congress 15 and others 09.

However, the citizens of both states would elect their representatives on October 21 and who would hold the throne for the next five years would be clear on October 24.

